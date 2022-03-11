Daylight savings: Spring forward with a focus on fire safety
Fire departments across Simcoe Muskoka are using daylight savings as a safety reminder for residents.
The Huntsville-Lake of Bays Fire Department asks residents to test, check and change their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
Clocks spring forward at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
"In order for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to do their jobs and save lives, they need to work," said Larry Brassard, Huntsville-Lake of Bays interim fire chief.
"When the clocks change this weekend, remember to install new batteries in all alarms to protect yourself and your family."
Remember Daylight Savings Time, occurs this weekend on March 13. Time to change your batteries and check your alarms. @MidlandON @penetanguishene pic.twitter.com/bblA3Yzzkb— Paul Ryan (@ChiefRyanMFDPFD) March 8, 2022
The fire department reminds residents to check expiry dates and that smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years. Carbon Monoxide alarms also expire and should be replaced every seven to 10 years.
It also recommends batteries be changed every six months for both smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
-
Leamington woman working to bring her Ukrainian refugee family to CanadaMary Jane Macvicar has been glued to her Skype, constantly video calling her family caught in the war in Ukraine to check on their safety.
-
Rising food prices packing punch on grocery bills, upping demand for hampersRising food prices are packing a punch on grocery bills, and soon Russia’s invasion in Ukraine could further impact Manitobans' kitchen tables.
-
McNaughton says TVDSB Trustees wrong to consider shifting balance of power to LondonA power struggle at the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) threatens to inflame the urban-rural divide in the region.
-
Sask. considering digital identification for residentsThe Saskatchewan government is considering optional digital identification for residents of the province, with the goal of making government programs more accessible.
-
Unemployment numbers improving in Manitoba, but businesses still dealing with staff shortagesThe unemployment rate in Canada has fallen below pre-pandemic levels for the first time and the same can be said in Manitoba
-
Two years into pandemic, mental health of Manitobans remains major concernOn top of the illness and death brought on by COVID-19, experts note there’s been a significant impact on people’s mental health.
-
First Nations man files complaint against Winnipeg police over alleged racial profilingA First Nations man says he has filed a complaint of alleged misconduct and racism within the Winnipeg Police Service after he was handcuffed and placed in a police car in what he believes is a case of racial profiling.
-
Federal money to support Black-led businesses in northern OntarioThe Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario is supporting Black businesses owners in the region with $1.1 million to overcome obstacles in starting and growing their businesses.
-
India says it accidentally fired missile into PakistanIndia says it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan this week because of a 'technical malfunction' during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan summoned India's envoy to protest.