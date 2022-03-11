Daylight savings: Spring forward with a focus on fire safety

Fire departments across Simcoe Muskoka are using daylight savings as a safety reminder for residents.

The Huntsville-Lake of Bays Fire Department asks residents to test, check and change their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Clocks spring forward at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

"In order for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to do their jobs and save lives, they need to work," said Larry Brassard, Huntsville-Lake of Bays interim fire chief.

"When the clocks change this weekend, remember to install new batteries in all alarms to protect yourself and your family."

Remember Daylight Savings Time, occurs this weekend on March 13. Time to change your batteries and check your alarms. @MidlandON @penetanguishene pic.twitter.com/bblA3Yzzkb

The fire department reminds residents to check expiry dates and that smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years. Carbon Monoxide alarms also expire and should be replaced every seven to 10 years.

It also recommends batteries be changed every six months for both smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.