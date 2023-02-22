Daylight time: When do we set the clocks forward this year?

The daylight hours have already started to get longer, and soon we will be entering this year's daylight time.

Also known as daylight saving time or daylight savings time, it means residents of areas that observe the time change will need to set their clocks ahead one hour on the second Sunday of March.

This year, the day falls on March 12, and the change takes place at 2 a.m., becoming 3 a.m. It means we have to wake up an hour early heading to work.

This timing has been North America’s standard for daylight time since 2007, and is regulated by provincial and territorial governments.

On Nov. 5 this year, the time change ends, and residents of affected areas will have to set their clocks back one hour, enjoying an hour of extra sleep.

WHY DO CANADIANS LOSE AN HOUR IN MARCH?

Daylight saving time is determined by provincial and territorial legislation in Canada, but exceptions exist in certain municipalities.

Losing one hour in March and gaining it back in November is a practice to accommodate for sufficient daylight in the evening in the summer, and in the morning in the fall.

According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, the shift was put in place in 1918 in the country, as well as in some parts of Europe, "as a measure for increasing production during the First World War." It was dropped after the war, but resumed during the Second World War, the online encyclopedia says.

HOW TO DEAL WITH THE TIME CHANGE

Experts say that time change affects everyone, and may lead to depression and even heart problems.

In an interview with The Associated Press in 2019, Dr. Phyllis Zee said time changes mess with sleep schedules, a potential problem when so many people are already sleep deprived.

To combat the effects, experts suggest that people should consider following specific advice when setting their clocks in November and March.

According to Amy Deacon, founder of Toronto Wellness Counselling, people can prepare for the time change by sleeping seven to eight hours each night, fueling their bodies with nutritional foods and getting daily exercise.

To combat depression, she recommends people connect with doctors or seek therapy or counselling before severe symptoms occur.

Arranging small events or having plans to look forward to is another technique she recommends for people who face depression related to daylight time.

CALLS TO SCRAP TIME CHANGE

While the bi-annual time change has been in place for decades in much of Canada, not everyone is happy with this practice.

In 2019, B.C. passed a bill to make daylight time permanent after 93 per cent of residents voiced their support for the proposal. Ontario’s 2022 bill is similar.

Among the arguments are the health impacts many experience twice a year from the change.

However, both provinces will only go ahead with the policy if neighbouring states and provinces are on the same page.

Some parts of Canada do not observe daylight time including Yukon, most of Saskatchewan, and northwestern B.C., among others.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.