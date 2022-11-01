Days after being released from jail, violent offender rearrested

A violent sexual offender who was the subject of a warning from Edmonton police last week has been arrested.

On Oct. 24, police issued a warning that Alexandre Passechnikov, 37, was living in Edmonton after being released from jail.

On Tuesday, police announced that he was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with assault, choking, forcible confinement, and three breaches of his peace bond. Passechnikov allegedly assaulted a 35-year-old woman, who went into the rooming house where he was living.

As he was being monitored by police, he was arrested shortly after the assault.

Police previously said Passechnikov had a history of violence against women and had injured his victims in the past.

Edmonton police issued a similar warning to the community in 2017 when Passechnikov was released, adding that they believed he had an infectious, possibly life-threatening medical condition that can be transmitted through bodily fluids.

Calgary police also issued a warning about Passechnikov in 2020 when he was released in that city.

Passechnikov is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4 on the new charges.