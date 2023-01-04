Days into 2023, Surrey records 1st shooting of the year

Just four days into 2023, Surrey has recorded its first shooting in the city's Whalley neighbourhood.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn, a media relations officer with the Surrey RCMP, said multiple shots were fired at a home on 138 Street Wednesday morning.

According to Surrey RCMP, numerous people were home at the time but no one was injured.

Munn told CTV News police believe the shooting is targeted, as the property is known to police for criminal activity.

"It's always concerning when we see shootings occur,” Munn said. “It's putting everyone in the general vicinity at risk."

The RCMP are in the early stages of the investigation and looking at surveillance video in the hopes of identifying a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Those who wish to stay anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.