Days of rain on the way for Windsor-Essex
Wednesday will be the last full day of sunshine before the region has the chance of showers for several days in a row.
It will be warm today with the humidity making it feel slightly warmer at 32 C, rather than 27 C.
The normal high for this time of year is about 28 C and low is 17 C.
The chance of showers over the next few days an into the weekend ranges from 30 per cent to 70 per cent.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Low 18.
Thursday: Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon then 70 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms late in the morning and in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
