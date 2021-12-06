Daytime parking ban issued for Ottawa on Monday

The City of Ottawa has issued the first winter parking ban of the season, as a major winter storm approaches the region.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa. The forecast calls for 5 to 10 cm of snow Sunday evening, before it changes over to freezing rain overnight and early Monday.

The city says a daytime winter weather parking ban will be in effect on Monday (Dec. 6) between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

"These hours might be extended if additional time is needed to complete winter road operations," said the city.

During a winter weather parking ban, only vehicles with on-street monthly parking permits are permitted to park on city streets during the ban.

All other vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets so crews can plow easily and effectively.

The city says drivers can park at select OC Transpo park and rides as well as certain recreation centres. Visit ottawa.ca/winter for more information about which City facilities are available during winter weather parking bans.