Daytime shooting in Walkerville, Windsor man loses $75K in scam, Stellantis employees offered termination packages: Top Windsor stories this week

A Windsor man is devastated after losing $75,000 in a scam, one person has died after an apartment fire, police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in Walkerville, Stellantis workers are offered a voluntary termination package, and a man was found on a sidewalk suffering from severe head injuries.

Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.

“Decimated” is how a Windsor man describes his life after he said he was manipulated by scammers.

Domenico Squillaro is sharing his story in hopes of preventing others from losing their dignity as well.

"I have to watch the gas in my car. I have to watch what's in my fridge," said Squillaro.

Embarrassed and ashamed, Squillaro said he is a victim of a scam that has now left him $75,000 in debt.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal apartment fire in east Windsor.

Crews were called to the 200 Block of Pillette Road near Riverside Drive on Thursday around 8 a.m. A WFRS investigator and Windsor police are also on scene.

Chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste says they conducted a fire attack and the blaze was put out quickly.

“In the process of doing a primary search, they did find a deceased individual in the building,” says Coste.

Windsor police are searching for two suspects after a man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in Walkerville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Windsor Police Service, at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Pierre Avenue and Niagara Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 33-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Stellantis is offering voluntary termination packages to employees at Windsor Assembly.

The one-time offer is only presented to hourly employees with the exception of skilled trades.

The payments, which range from $25,000 to $60,000 vary depending on the number of years worked.

Windsor police are looking for the public’s help after a man was found on a city sidewalk with severe injuries.

According to police, around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday officers found a 43-year-old man with head injuries in the area of Randolph Avenue and Union Street with head injuries.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.