Daytime warming centre to open in North Bay next week

The Gathering Place in North Bay will open a daytime warming centre at the old health unit building on Monday.

The centre will operate five days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it will act as a spot for people to get warm throughout the day, when the low-barrier shelter is not open.

The Gathering Place will staff the building, as well as provide meals and ensure everyone is safe while there.

“We have three rooms set aside,” said The Gathering Place executive director Dennis Chippa.

“One has tables and chairs set up where they can eat and have a cup of coffee. The second room is there if they want to nod off, have a sleep, there’s chairs to sleep in. Then the third room is for, on the off chance someone comes in who is COVID positive, there’s an isolation room."

It’s also just a temporary solution until the warmer weather arrives.

“Absolutely not a permanent solution,” said Chippa.

“This is very much temporary. We want to get through February and at least half of March, and once we get into the warmer weather, we shut it down and go from there.”