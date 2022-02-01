Daytime warming centre to open in North Bay next week
The Gathering Place in North Bay will open a daytime warming centre at the old health unit building on Monday.
The centre will operate five days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it will act as a spot for people to get warm throughout the day, when the low-barrier shelter is not open.
The Gathering Place will staff the building, as well as provide meals and ensure everyone is safe while there.
“We have three rooms set aside,” said The Gathering Place executive director Dennis Chippa.
“One has tables and chairs set up where they can eat and have a cup of coffee. The second room is there if they want to nod off, have a sleep, there’s chairs to sleep in. Then the third room is for, on the off chance someone comes in who is COVID positive, there’s an isolation room."
It’s also just a temporary solution until the warmer weather arrives.
“Absolutely not a permanent solution,” said Chippa.
“This is very much temporary. We want to get through February and at least half of March, and once we get into the warmer weather, we shut it down and go from there.”
-
Nanaimo, B.C. planning large downtown redevelopment projectPlanners in Nanaimo, B.C. are working this week on a draft design for one of the oldest roadways in the city – with the goal of enhancing the role of Commercial Street as a destination.
-
Sask. Legislative Building's sergeant-at-arms stepping down from roleSaskatchewan's sergeant-at-arms – the chief security officer at the Legislative Building – has stepped down from his post.
-
Weyburn RCMP continue search for man who went missing in blizzardWeyburn RCMP are continuing their search for 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld, who went missing Monday night during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
-
Thieves target community mail boxes at Heritage PointeSometime after dark on January 28th, over 60 Heritage Pointe home owners had their mail boxeds smashed open and the contents stolen.
-
O'Toole's lack of leadership and vision was the problem, not big tent CPC: Edmonton-area MPsErin O'Toole was the problem in the Conservative Party, not an ideological divide over how socially moderate its policies should be, according to a pair of Edmonton-area Members of Parliament.
-
Research firm gives Saskatoon a failing grade on budget transparency; city's financial officer says study is 'flawed'A research firm has given Saskatchewan’s two largest cities failing grades for budget transparency.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest impaired driver during blizzardA 31-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving while impaired during Tuesday’s blizzard.
-
Prime Video adds two-part documentary on The Kids in the Hall to streamer lineupA two-part documentary about Canadian comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall is headed to Prime Video after debuting next month at the South by Southwest festival.
-
Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrantPolice in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public's help locating a 53-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.