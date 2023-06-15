Dayton Price is thankful every time he gets to play golf

Every time Dayton Price gets to tee it up he feels fortunate. In March of last year, Price wasn't sure if he'd ever be able to play the game again.

Price and his golf team at the University of the Southwest in New Mexico had just finished a tournament in west Texas and were on their way home.

Dayton says his life changed forever that day.

"We were just coming back from a golf tournament and somebody crossed the centre line and hit us head on."

DEVASTATING ACCIDENT

Six of his teammates and his coach died in the crash as well as the driver of car that crossed the line and a 13-year-old.

Price and fellow Canadian Hayden Underhill were the lone survivors.

Both golfers are teeing it up this week at the Glencoe Invitational.

Price suffered third and fourth degree burns to 45 per cent of his body. Doctors told him he would have to have both of his legs amputated.

But Price fought and fortunately they were able to save them.

After that, he fought to walk and once he was able to do that he fought to get back on the golf course.

This week, Price is teeing it up in the Glencoe Invitational, and he says he's grateful to be able to be at this tournament.

"It feels great and especially to be at an event like this which you've watched all the time and you've always wanted to be here and to finally be here is pretty cool," he said.

"Just honestly to be out here and still be able to play golf and still be able to walk and cherish these moments with your family and it means the world to me."

INSPIRATION

Dayton's girlfriend Emma Hori will walk every step with Price this week. She's caddying for him. Hori says Price being back on the course is an inspiration to many.

"Doctors were telling us he's not even going to hold a club for a year and here we are a year later in Calgary," Hori said. "He's doing amazing and it's very inspirational I think to anybody."

PUTTING LIFE INTO PERSPECTIVE

Price is still very competitive but he says after going through what he has, it's helped put life into perspective.

"I know I want to play well but it doesn't matter what I shoot because I'm here and I'm alive so it feels really good."

POWERFUL MESSAGE

Price says he wants to use his story to help others and his message is very powerful.

"I just try to tell them that we're so lucky to have what we have because it can be taken away from you at any moment," the 20-year-old said.

"I experienced that firsthand and I just want to let people know that there's so much to life and they have to cherish every single day and every single second.

The Glencoe invitational got underway on Thursday and wraps up on Saturday.