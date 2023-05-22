Deacon's Corner project to cause traffic delays: Province

Motorists who frequently use Deacon's Corner as part of their commute should plan for more driving time or find another route beginning Tuesday.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure (MTI) said the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway at Provincial Road 207 is being completely rebuilt starting May 23. Beginning at 9 a.m., a temporary traffic signal shutdown will be in effect until 6 p.m. every weekday.

A flag person will direct traffic through the intersection during shutdown hours. Temporary traffic control signage will remain posted around the intersection until the fall. Drivers are asked to follow all posted speed limits and use caution when driving through a construction zone.

Residents and businesses in Lorette can use PR 405 as an alternate route to avoid delays at Deacon’s Corner.

The construction project is expected to run until October 2023.