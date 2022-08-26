Dead bird tests positive for West Nile Virus in Simcoe County
A dead bird found in a Simcoe County town tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNv), prompting a reminder from the health unit to protect against mosquito bites.
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says the bird was located in Bradford West Gwillimbury and marks the first lab-confirmed evidence of the virus in the region this year.
The health unit noted that as of Thursday, no human cases of the mosquito-borne virus had been reported in Ontario in 2022.
"The virus can be transmitted to humans by a mosquito bite if the mosquito has first bitten an infected bird," it explained in a release.
It added that while most people won't become sick if bitten by an infected mosquito, "WNv can cause severe illness in some people."
Symptoms include fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, confusion, severe headache and sudden sensitivity to light.
Staff with the health unit plan to survey for the virus in the Bradford area and throughout Simcoe Muskoka.
