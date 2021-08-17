Dead body found in Orillia

Police say they have found a dead body in the City of Orillia.

According to OPP, a deceased individual was found in a wooded area shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police say there is no believed risk to public safety.

Details are limited at this point. OPP say more information will be released following a post-mortem. Police did not say when that examination would take place.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is helping with the investigation.