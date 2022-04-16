Dead body found in Stettler home, manslaughter charges laid

RCMP charged a man with manslaughter after a dead body was found inside a home in Stettler.

On April 14, RCMP received a report of a dead body in a home on 50A Avenue in Stettler, east of Red Deer. When officers arrived, they found the body of a 33-year-old man.

After investigating, RCMP arrested and charged Byron Ervin Dinsmore, 22, with manslaughter with a firearm and indignity to a body.

RCMP added that they are not looking for any more suspects in this case.

Dinsmore is in custody and scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on April 21.