Dead body found on Surrey's Crescent Beach, coroner investigating

Police and the BC Coroners Service are working to identify a body that washed up on Surrey's Crescent Beach south of the guarded swimming area Monday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to the shoreline near the 12100 block of Beecher Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. after receiving a report that the body had been discovered.

"Upon attendance, a deceased person was located," an RCMP spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

"The cause of death has not been confirmed, however, it does not appear suspicious. Officers are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the deceased."

The company responsible for managing lifeguards at Crescent Beach provided additional details on the incident in a statement of its own Tuesday.

The Crescent Beach Life Guarding Corporation (CBLG) said three of its lifeguards assisted Surrey RCMP and firefighters in securing the area after the body was found.

"Strong tides had washed over the nearby sandbars that afternoon and the body was found on the sliver of sand that remained at high tide in an area nearly a kilometre away from the two sections patrolled by lifeguards," the CBLG said.

"It is unknown how, when and where the person died."

The company said it did not receive any reports of drowning before the body was found.

Lifeguards are stationed at designated swimming areas on either side of Sullivan Point from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily until Labour Day.

"Last summer, lifeguards pulled nearly a dozen people out of the water and have already saved a handful of swimmers' lives this summer," the CBLG said.