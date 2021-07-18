Dead body recovered in Norfolk County, SIU investigating

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 42-year-old man in Norfolk County.

Norfolk Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the man first went missing in the area of Waterford ponds Saturday at approx 7 p.m.

Officers say in a release, that they had an interaction with the man and saw him enter the water.

On Sunday the SIU invoked its mandate and at 12:14 p.m., a body was recovered by OPP Marine unit.

Kristy Denette with SIU tells CTV News that two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

#NorfolkOPP are responding to a report of a missing person in the Waterford Ponds area at approximately 7:00 this evening. OPP Marine Unit assisting. Updates when available.^dr pic.twitter.com/sr3xdXXPxJ