Dead body recovered in Norfolk County, SIU investigating
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 42-year-old man in Norfolk County.
Norfolk Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the man first went missing in the area of Waterford ponds Saturday at approx 7 p.m.
Officers say in a release, that they had an interaction with the man and saw him enter the water.
On Sunday the SIU invoked its mandate and at 12:14 p.m., a body was recovered by OPP Marine unit.
Kristy Denette with SIU tells CTV News that two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.
#NorfolkOPP are responding to a report of a missing person in the Waterford Ponds area at approximately 7:00 this evening. OPP Marine Unit assisting. Updates when available.^dr pic.twitter.com/sr3xdXXPxJ— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 18, 2021
-
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 19, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, July 19.
-
Nikka Yuko garden seeing plenty of local traffic, events selling outStaff at the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden in Lethbridge are happy to see an influx of visitors after a roller coaster of a year in 2020.
-
Crews battle large Innisfil house fireFire crews spent hours battling a large house fire in Innisfil on Sunday night.
-
Restoration work to begin Monday following Pembina Highway water main breakDelays are expected to last into at least Monday following a major water main break on Pembina Highway.
-
Latin Festival a success, more festivals to come: OrganizersThe Southern Alberta Ethnic Association hosted its first festival in over a year and it was a success, according to organizers.
-
Manitoba government is 'rewriting history,' former senior bureaucrat saysTwo Indigenous men have quit their positions on Manitoba economic development boards in the wake of controversial remarks by Premier Brian Pallister and a cabinet minister.
-
Two separate Toronto stabbings send two men to hospitalTwo men were seriously wounded in two separate stabbings in Toronto Sunday evening.
-
Remote B.C. First Nation celebrates arrival of clean tap waterFor 20 years, the Lhoosk'uz Dené First Nation has been trucking in bottled water. Now, thanks to a partnership with experts at the University of British Columbia, those days are over.