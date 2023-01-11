Dead dog found in Edmonton park; police searching for person who 'dragged' him there

An animal cruelty investigation is underway in the Alberta capital after a German Shepherd/Pit bull dog was found dead in a southeast Edmonton park.

Officers were called to Kittlitz Park, located at 28A Street and 36A Avenue, on Boxing Day after the remains were found by residents.

Investigators released a photo of the dog as a puppy on Wednesday, which they said was obtained from his microchip. Police believe the dog was around three years old and was adopted at some point but do not know by whom.

An image was also released of a person who is believed to have dragged the dead dog to the park at around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 25.

“These types of investigations are difficult, as they involve senseless violence against vulnerable animals who don’t have a voice,” said Sgt. Olena Fedorovich in a news release.

“Violence against animals can be a precursor to violent offenses against people, so it is important that we work to identify those involved in these incidents.”

Fedorovich said the dog was found with his paws bound together. His condition was "very, very suspicious" but she wouldn't say exactly what the injuries were.

Police do not yet know for certain how he died but an examination has been scheduled.

"It's very likely that this was an intentional harm to this animal and we would really, really love to able to give someone closure who loved that animal and to find out who did this and why," Fedorovich said.

Police said the person of interest left the dog's body in the snow before running southbound toward 28A Street. That person was wearing a dark colored hoodie and dark pants with a white stripe down the side.

Shortly after the person ran away, a dark-coloured 2002-2007 Nissan Altima was observed travelling eastbound on 36A Avenue.

Officers are hoping the public can help them identify the owner of the dog, the person who left the dog and the driver of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS.)