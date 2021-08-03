Dead fish spotted at Parkhill Reservoir 'not uncommon'
The Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority (ABCA) says a number dead fish being spotted at the Parkhill Reservoir is 'not uncommon.'
According to officials, staff visited the site and found only carp are affected, and similar situations have occurred in locations like Pittock Lake in Woodstock and in Lake Winnipeg in Manitoba.
“The fish that died at Parkhill Reservoir are all of the same species and seem to be the same size class,” Mari Veliz, ABCA Healthy Watersheds manager, said in a statement. “The Carp species is known to have die-off episodes so that is relevant...If there were more species that might indicate a more widespread issue.”
A virus specific to carp, extreme weather, or a combination could be responsible, though the ABCA says a virus is believed to be the culprit in this case.
The virus isn't believed to affect other fish, animals or humans, but people should wash their hands if they handle the fish and those that wash up on shore should be disposed of.
The ABCA started receiving reports of dead fish July 28, with a few dead fish washing up on shore each day, and are thanking the public for keeping them informed.
-
Ottawa area parents and students react to Ontario school planOttawa area parents and students react to Ontario's school plan Tuesday.
-
Calgary man sentenced for human smuggling following CBSA investigationThe Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that Ismail Nababteh was sentenced for human smuggling.
-
'We have the best ideas and we have the best team,' Rankin says in interview with CTV AtlanticThird in a series of interviews with the leaders of the three major parties. Anchor Steve Murphy spoke with Liberal leader Iain Rankin.
-
Mask mandate on Winnipeg Transit expected to continue for the 'foreseeable future': cityDespite the province planning to lift its mask mandate this weekend, the City of Winnipeg says residents should expect to wear masks in city facilities and on Winnipeg Transit for the 'foreseeable future.'
-
State of emergency prompted by B.C. wildfires extended two more weeksThe B.C. government has extended the state of emergency prompted by the province's ongoing wildfire situation for another two weeks.
-
New York restaurants, gyms require proof of vaccination. Could it happen in B.C.?New York will be requiring people to show proof of vaccination before entering a gym or restaurant. Could we see something similar in B.C.?
-
Faculty at U of C calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines on campusSome professors at the University of Calgary want the post secondary to make COVID-19 vaccines a requirement as students return to campus in person in September.
-
Winnipeg Humane Society nearly at capacityThe Winnipeg Humane Society is close to reaching capacity.
-
Residents in Coniston excited for new 55-unit seniors complexNickel Belt MP Marc Serré announced Tuesday a $17.95 million loan to help build a new 55 unit seniors housing complex in Coniston.