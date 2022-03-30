Dead man found in Strathcona County at scene of fire

A man's body was found inside a burned vehicle in Strathcona County on Tuesday.

A 911 caller reported a vehicle fire on Range Road 224 south of Wye Road shortly after 1 p.m.

It was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency responders arrived.

The body was found after the fire was extinguished.

Police say they have "tentatively" identified the man and notified the 38-year-old's family. He was not named.

An autopsy has been ordered. Investigators are simply calling the case a "sudden death."

They are looking to speak with anyone who saw vehicles in the area between 12 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. on March 29. Strathcona County RCMP can be contacted at 780-467-7749 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.