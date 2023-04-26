Dead whale in Cape Breton leaves locals concerned

For days, people have been coming to get a closer look of a large whale now beached along North Street in Glace Bay, N.S.

“The first day, it was floating in the water, and then the second day, the waves pushed it back to the sand,” said a Glace Bay resident.

Since that time, people have been flocking to the area to get a glimpse of the large mammal that has now become a must-see in the area.

“It's pretty cool, but it's sad for the whale,” said another local.

What happened to the whale or where it will end up is unclear at this point.

CBRM Councillor Ken Tracey says he has been in contact with DFO and the Marine Animal Response Society.

“They tell me accessibility to the animal is at high risk right now,” said Tracey.

Also at risk are the people trying to get a photo or a look at the whale.

“The area where the whale is located it’s in a bad spot,” said Tracey.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality is looking at putting up barriers to try and keep people away, until the whale is removed or drifts out to sea.

“It's a very dangerous spot to be. It's a straight drop down maybe about 40 feet, so you can't allow yourself to get too close to the area and you don't know what's underneath that cliff and if there’s anything holding it there,” said Tracey

Part of North Street has been closed for several years because of erosion.

There is currently metal fencing across part of the street to keep cars and people away.