Low uptake for downtown post-convoy tax deferral program

The city of Ottawa is reminding retail and commercial property owners affected by the “Freedom Convoy” occupation that they have until Friday to apply for temporary property tax relief.

Council approved the “Convoy Occupation Tax Deferral Program” for property owners to defer their interim and final property tax bills to Sept. 15.

“This is a great program. It will allow businesses to keep their cash flow in their pocket, so it’s going to help them recover over the spring and summer months,” said Joseph Muhuni, Deputy City Treasurer Revenue for the city of Ottawa.

There are an estimated 900 properties in the Centretown, Lowertown and the ByWard Market areas that are eligible to apply for the property tax deferral.

City officials say not many property owners have applied for the program, so they are getting the word out about the program with the deadline approaching. A city spokesman did not say how many property owners have applied.

“Basically what this does is it allows property owners – retail and commercial property owners – in the impacted areas of the downtown core who were impacted by the convoy occupation to defer their property taxes,” Muhuni said in an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

“In a normal year there are two instalments to pay property taxes – one is due in March and the other one is due in June. If a property then applies for this property tax deferral, they can defer both instalments to Sept. 15, 2022.”

To qualify for the “Convoy Occupation Tax Deferral Program”, the property owner must prove they experienced financial hardships due to the three-and-a- half week occupation of downtown streets.

“So hardship could look like a reduction of more than 30 per cent of their normal business activity or perhaps a temporary business closure,” Muhuni said, adding property taxes for 2021 and prior years must be paid up to date to qualify.

Residential properties, large commercial office buildings over 7,500 square feet, and properties that make payments in lieu of taxes are not eligible for the tax deferral program. Property owners who qualify and receive the deferral must pass the financial relief on to their commercial and retail tenants, according to the city.

The deadline to apply for the “Convoy Occupation Tax Deferral Program” is Friday, April 22. Muhuni says the application is online, and it will take about a week to process.

ELIGIBLE AREA FOR THE PROPERTY TAX DEFERRAL

In order to be eligible for the “Convoy Occupation Tax Deferral Program", the property must be within the following area:

Cathcart Avenue and Ottawa River to the north

King Edward Avenue to the east

Catherine Street to the south

Bay Street to the west

For more information, visit ottawa.ca.