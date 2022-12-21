Deadline approaching for those living at Charlottetown encampment

Time is running out for those still living at an encampment in Charlottetown, as police prepare to issue trespassing notices to those who remain.

The province requested Charlottetown police issue notices after city fire officials ordered “fire hazards” be removed from the site.

That order was to happen by Monday, but the province -- which is the majority owner of the Charlottetown Area Development Corporation (CADC), which owns the property -- asked for an extension until Thursday at noon.

The province then asked the city, through the municipal police, to issue trespassing notices to the people still living there.

The site was intended to be temporary while the province opened a new modular overnight shelter, which was completed last Friday opening up 50 beds.

“The safety and well-being of all Islanders, especially people experiencing homelessness is top priority as we enter the holiday season and colder weather,” reads a statement provided by the Department of Social Development and Housing Thursday.

“The Province, City of Charlottetown and community partners worked together during the summer months to support people experiencing homelessness by creating access to land for a temporary encampment area, until the Park Street Emergency Shelter officially opened.”

Despite that, not everyone has left the encampment.

Those CTV News spoke to said they were concerned about the rules for using the shelter, having to share rooms with strangers, and the fact the shelter is only open overnight for 12 hours.

They also said they have been told they would face charges if they had any open flames at the encampment.

“To prevent injury and unintended fires due to fire hazards, a notice of compliance was issued to individuals accessing shelter at the encampment on Friday, December 16. At this time, the Province will not be forcibly removing anyone from the temporary encampment,” reads the statement from the Department of Social Development and Housing.

“For the safety and well-being of individuals at the encampment site and surrounding residents, fire hazards at the encampment must be removed or remedied. The Province and community partners continue to work with individuals at the site and encourage them to move to the Emergency Shelter space at Park Street, especially as the weather begins to turn cold.”

A statement from the City of Charlottetown says fire inspectors were at the site Monday to address obvious violations.

The CADC confirmed it had received the order and had asked Charlottetown police, through a request by the Department of Housing and Social Development, to issue the trespassing notices.

In an email statement, a city spokesperson told CTV News the police would not take any action until the hazard compliance order ends Thursday at noon but gave no details on what would happen after that.

Park Street Emergency Shelter is open seven days a week. Anyone in need of shelter support is encouraged to call the Shelter Support Line at 1-833-220-4722 or 2-1-1. There are 50 beds available at Park Street Emergency Shelter with the option to book a bed for up to 30 days.