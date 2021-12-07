Deadline approaching to get Christmas gifts and cards mailed out on time
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Canada Post is warning of the imminent deadline for people who want to mail out gifts and cards and have them arrive before Christmas.
For packages, Canada Post said if they are mailed out by Thursday, they should arrive by Christmas if you sent to someone in the U.S. or Canada.
For a card being sent to someone in the U.S., the deadline is also Thursday, but cards being sent within Canada can be mailed as late as Dec.17.
Thousands of seasonal workers have been hired to help with the holiday rush, added Canada Post.
