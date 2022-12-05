Deadline approaching to send letters to Santa, gifts in time for Christmas

Anyone looking to get their wish lists to the North Pole before the big day has a deadline coming up.

Canada Post said those writing letters to Santa must put them in the mail no later than Friday.

According to the crown corporation, Santa and the postal elves are busy this time of year, and putting your letters in the mail before the deadline ensures senders will hear back from the big guy before the holidays.

In order to get a response back, Canada Post said you must include a return address.

Meantime, Friday is also the deadline for those sending gifts in the mail nationally to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas.

For more details on the Santa letter program and holiday postal deadlines, visit Canada Post’s website.