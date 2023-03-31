Deadline day to submit applications to perform at Lethbridge Canada Day celebrations

If you're a Lethbridge musician looking for a main stage to perform on, Friday is deadline day to apply for one of the big events of the summer.

The city is accepting applications for floor and main stage acts at its Canada Day celebrations, but the deadline is March 31.

To apply, check out the form on the city website under the 'Henderson Main Stage' tab.

