Deadline fast approaching to mail your holiday packages with Canada Post

The deadline to send cards and parcels with Canada Post this holiday season is fast approaching, and you are being warned to expect to pay more.

Local packages sent by regular mail must be mailed by Dec. 20 with Xpresspost, and the deadline for Priority mail is Dec. 22.

To ship between regions, regular postage is between Dec. 16 and Dec. 20. For Xpresspost and Priority mail, the deadline is Dec. 21. Canada Post defines regions as Atlantic Canada, Central, Western, Nunavut East, Nunavut West, Northwest Territories and Yukon.

The deadline to send a parcel across Canada, depending on the location, can be up to Dec. 19, while Priority and Xpresspost are Dec. 21. To the United States, the only options that remain are Xpresspost by Dec. 15, and Priority Mail by Dec. 21.

Canada Post has an online tool that helps calculate delivery times.

Parcels can be pricey

Canada Post’s package surcharge rose to nearly 40 per cent on domestic parcels.

"Fuel surcharged are applied year-round as a standard industry practice for parcel shipper," Canada Post spokesperson Phil Rogers said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

"The fuel-based surcharge has been a standard company practice for more than 20 years and is based on the average price of diesel as measured by Kalibrate Technologies Ltd."

But the shipping costs, which continue to creep upward, are having a negative effect for some local businesses.

"We’re taking a huge hit on the shipping costs," says Emma Gary-Hessel, owner of White Clover Soap Co. & Boutique. "I used to offer free shipping on orders over $100 but I’ve had to change that."

Gary-Hessel adds that during the three years she has been handcrafting and selling soaps, candles and other Canadian-made products at her Manotick shop, the price to ship has nearly doubled. And while there has been a dip in online sales, business has not slowed.

"We have many stocking stuffers and gifts for the host and hostess," she says. "Our shop is very much about the senses people want to smell, the products and feel the products, and I love talking to customers."

For Gary-Hessel, a cost-effective solution for those who order locally is delivering the products herself.

Despite the higher-than-normal prices, Canada Post anticipates a busy holiday season and has hired an additional 4,500 staff to cope with the shipping rush.