Deadline for Alberta UCP leadership contestants; most have filed applications

It’s deadline day for those seeking to be the next leader of Alberta’s United Conservatives and most of the contestants have already filed their applications.

The cutoff is 5 p.m. for applicants to submit a package of forms and consent documents along with at least 1,000 signatures from across Alberta and at least $75,000 towards the entry fee and good behaviour deposit.

Two of the nine applicants — Travis Toews and Danielle Smith — have already had their applications formally accepted by the UCP.

Rajan Sawhney, Rebecca Schulz, Todd Loewen, Leela Aheer and Brian Jean say they have submitted their applications, while Jon Horsman took to social media yesterday to drum up more of the required signatures.

The final candidate — Raj Sherman — is also seeking more signatures and, even if he gets them, has not been approved to run because he has not held a party membership for the required six months.

On Oct. 6, the party is to pick a replacement for Premier Jason Kenney, who announced in May that he was leaving the top job after receiving 51 per cent support in a party leadership review.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022.