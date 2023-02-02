Deadline is today for Toronto property owners to declare whether or not their homes are vacant

Today is the deadline for Toronto homeowners to declare whether or not their residential properties are vacant.

Letters went out to all Toronto homeowners months ago advising them to submit a declaration either by paper or online.

The move comes as Toronto implements an annual tax on vacant residences, with the aim of making sure that homes are not sitting empty amid a shortage of supply.

A declaration is not required if the property does not contain a residential unit (such as a property locker or parking lot).

A residential unit is considered one or more self-contained units and includes a dedicated washroom and kitchen.

A property is considered vacant if it was not used as a principal residence by the owner, or any other permitted occupants or tenants for a total of six months or more during the previous calendar year. A property can also be considered vacant if the owner fails to make a declaration of occupancy status.

While all homeowners are required to submit a declaration, the tax does not apply to principle residences or properties that qualify for an exemption, such as in the case of a person who has not been home because they are receiving medical treatment or because renovations are underway.

The city will impose a one per cent tax on the assessed value of any residence declared or deemed to have been vacant for more than six months during the previous year.

All residential property owners have to submit an annual declaration, even if they live in their homes. The city says residential properties will be deemed vacant if the owner fails to make the annual declaration by the deadline.

Fines for failing to declare or for making a false declaration can range anywhere from $250 to $10,000.

Declarations can be submitted online and more details can be found at the city’s website.