Deadline soon approaching to send letters to Santa
Kids who are looking to send letters to Santa Claus will need to get them in the mail soon.
Canada Post says on its website that the deadline to send letters is no later than Dec. 10.
"Sacks of letters are arriving at the North Pole and our postal elves are busy helping Santa with his mail," the company says online.
For those who still need to send off their wish list, Canada Post has some tips for people to send it properly.
The most important thing to remember is Santa's address. The letter can be addressed to Santa Claus at the North Pole, with postal code H0H 0H0 in Canada.
Kids are reminded to include a return address so they can receive a return letter from Santa.
If multiple children live in one household, parents are told to send all of the letters in one envelope. No stamps will be required on the letter either.
Letters can be sent from anywhere in the world and Santa will reply in more than 35 languages, including Braille.
If kids want letter templates they can write on, Canada Post has some options online.
Canada Post also said that no one is too old to write to Santa.
-
Giving Tuesday on track for a bigger 2021Every year, millions around the world use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities or a cause they care about. It’s called Giving Tuesday and those who benefit from this day need it now more than ever.
-
Salthaven seeks support to fund Intensive Care Unit equipmentThe Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre near Strathroy, Ont. is fundraising in hopes of purchasing more equipment for their Intensive Care Unit.
-
Windsor-Essex asked to give back on 'Giving Tuesday'Each year after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many decide to give back on ‘Giving Tuesday’ the world’s largest generosity movement.
-
Barrie offers free parking to encourage local shoppingFree on-street parking in Barrie during December to encourage shopping locally.
-
Some regional COVID-19 restrictions lifted in B.C., others expandedWith COVID-19 transmission and vaccination rates changing across B.C., regional health orders are also shifting, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
-
Winnipeg woman appalled after grandson with cerebral palsy accused of stealing employee’s phone at WalmartA Winnipeg woman is calling on Walmart for an apology after her grandson, who has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, was accused of stealing an employee's phone in October.
-
Sask. travellers returning from southern Africa in two weeks of isolationDozens of travellers are in isolation here in the province – after returning from southern Africa in the last two weeks.
-
First Nations leaders honour OPP commissioner with eagle feathers in OrilliaA small group of First Nations leaders honoured OPP commissioner Tom Carrique at a Tuesday morning ceremony outside the OPP headquarters in Orillia.
-
Meth hidden in painting replaced with placebo in B.C. police plot to bust alleged smugglerA Western Australian man has been charged after an international police investigation, which started in Canada, resulted in the seizure of several kilograms of methamphetamine hidden inside a painting.