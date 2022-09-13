Deadline to apply for province's flood assistance program approaching

The provincial government is reminding those affected by last spring’s extensive flooding that time is running out to apply for its Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) program.

According to a news release, the province has already received over 1,800 applications from Manitobans.

"The spring flood of 2022 will be remembered for the sheer size and scope of damage it caused across our province, and our government understands that many individuals and communities need support to recover," Manitoba’s minister of transportation and infrastructure Doyle Piwniuk said in a news release.

The province said this year’s high winter snowpack paired with a flurry of storms throughout the spring and summer months brought a deluge of snow, freezing rain and rain, causing lake and river levels to rise and prompted severe overland flooding.

Private homes, farms, small businesses, non-profit organizations, provincial and municipal infrastructure were impacted, the news release said.

The province launched this year’s DFA program in May. Since then, it has received 115 municipal claims involving more than 6,900 sites across the province, as well as 1,800 private applications.

The program helps with uninsurable losses to basic and essential property, but does not give financial assistance for losses related to sewer backup, cottages, secondary properties or loss of income or opportunity.

Piwniuk estimates the program will pay out tens of millions of dollars in assistance this year.

According to the province, municipalities, primary residences, farms, small businesses and non-profit organizations impacted by spring flooding between March 20 and July 20 of this year can apply to the program by Sept. 23.

The province also reminds Manitobans to review home insurance policies and speak with insurance providers, as many offer overland flood insurance.

Additionally, the province established the Mitigation and Preparedness Program, which incentivizes municipalities to invest DFA cost-share support in mitigation to protect against future disasters.

The province said many municipalities have already submitted projects to be considered for the program, and all eligible municipalities are encouraged to apply before the deadline.

For more information on the DFA program, visit the province’s website.