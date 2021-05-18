Deadline to decide between in-person or virtual learning extended again for WRDSB

The deadline for families and Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) students to decide whether they’ll be doing in-person or virtual learning next school year has been extended again to June 2.

Originally, the decision date had been set by WRDSB for May 3 at 4 p.m.

It was later announced by the province that both in-person and virtual learning would be offered next year and that families wouldn’t have to decide until June 1.

At the time, WRDSB said they were reviewing the announcement from the province and would provide an update in the coming days.

Now, the WRDSB website shows the decision deadline date as June 2 at 4 p.m.

Those who decide for remote learning will have to contact their school to confirm the request. Otherwise, students will be automatically registered to attend school in person for the 2021-2022 year.

Families choosing remote learning are asked to commit for the entire school year.

The board says under exception circumstances that the principal will review the request to changing learning modes.