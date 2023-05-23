Deadline to open backyard pools in Windsor fast approaching

The cooler spring weather has delayed a backyard ritual.

“Some folks may have waited kind of long to get their pool open,” said John Revell, the City of Windsor’s chief building official.

Understandable, but warmer temperatures have jump started the phones at local pool companies like Rogers.

“They've been calling ever since the warm weather hit,” said Sandy Rogers, owner of Rogers Pool and Spa. “It was a little busy before that but since the warm weather has taken off in the last few days and the long weekend the phone has been ringing non-stop.”

According to a city bylaw, residents have until June 1 to open their pools. With the rush now on, those that waited might have a hard time getting it done before the deadline.

“We're booked about three weeks out for a pool opening,” Rogers said.

The city created the pool opening bylaw 13 years ago, in part, to eliminate water pooling on covers creating a breeding ground for mosquitos

“That's to prevent mosquito larvae from hatching. To keep incidents of West Nile virus down in the city and to help reduce mosquitos in the City of Windsor,” said Revell.

The bylaw is complaint driven so someone that doesn't have their pool open by June 1 could receive an order to do so.

“With an order there isn't a fine but there is an administrative fee of $200 plus tax and that's to recover our time and cost in effort,” Revell said.

If you anticipate being late there is one thing you can do to help while you wait to open your pool.

“You can pour a little chlorine on top of the pool cover and swoosh it around just to make sure that you don't breed mosquitos.” Rogers said.

City officials say bylaw officers may show leniency if you do that along with show proof a pool-opening is scheduled. You can also buy a pool opening kit.

”Pool opening kits help the homeowner open their own pool. It’s simple and easy to use,” said Rogers.

In 2021 and 22 the city received about 170 complaints each year with about 90 per cent of those calls focusing on pool maintenance.

The swimming pool bylaw can be found on the city's website.