Deadly B.C. wild sheep illness focus of island-produced documentary

Wild sheep, a prominent fixture on the B.C. coat of arms, are dying off from a deadly bacteria which is now the subject of new documentary that was just released online for free.

The full length documentary is called "Transmission." It’s an educational film raising awareness about an ongoing epizootic that’s devastating the wild sheep population, focussing specifically on the southern portion of B.C.

Domestic sheep can contract a bacteria called mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (movi). Movi is typically harmless to domestic sheep but it becomes a death sentence to wild sheep when they come in contact with one another.

"To [domestic sheep], it’s like a cold, and to wild sheep it's death," said Tash Baycroft, editor and cinematographer of the film.

The wild sheep will then take it back to their herd and spread it amongst the herd, which will eventually kill them all.

The film was produced by Filter Studios on Vancouver Island and funded by the Wild Sheep Society of BC (WSSBC).

"Our hope with the film was that it’s emotional enough and that you can really connect with the people that are involved in this project," said Baycroft.

It's hoped the film will eventually change policy that will protect the wild sheep population. A policy that will test new domestic sheep coming into the province or that are relocating to another spot in B.C. for the bacteria.

"Transmission" was screened at 12 film festivals, coming away with two awards.

It’s now available online for free to view and already has more than 26,000 views in just over a week of it being posted.

"For us, it kind of solidifies it's a subject that has some mass appeal to it, that the general public is interested in," said Baycroft.

"Transmission" can be found on the film's website where there is more information about the cause to save the wild sheep.