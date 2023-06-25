Deadly Cancer: Walking to end brain tumours in the Sault

In a fight against the deadliest form of cancer, a trio of survivors led a walk to End Brain Tumours on Sunday.

The walk spans 27 kilometres throughout the Sault Ste. Marie.

That number represents one of the most difficult experiences for people affected by brain tumours says Shaylan Bubinas, one of the 3 co-captains for Team Brain Stormers.

"It's terrifying...their words were 'you have a brain tumour,’” said Bubinas.

“That's why we walk 27 kilometers – because every 27 days someone hears those words."

The annual walk has brought together an array of participants – friends and family of survivors, survivors and people living with a brain tumour – since 2020.

People like Jordan Garson, another of the co-captains.

The mother of 2 found out last year and was glad that this walk was already in place – with the two other co-captains helping her navigate the tough process.

"You know that you have a support system that also knows what you're going through,” said Garson.

“Your family and friends are super supportive, but they don't know the 'being the patient' being the one that has it. You can't trade that for anything."

Kyleigh Provenzano completes the trio and was instrumental in the walk's formation, organizing the first one after her 2019 diagnosis.

There is no cure for the tumour in Provenzano's brain and it is terminal.

She told CTV News that she knew that there needed to be more done to help people like her.

This year the walk raised over $14,000.

To date, the event has raised more than $70,000 towards brain cancer research.

"It is the most deadly cancer that you can have, and it’s also the most underfunded,” said Provenzano.

“So we have to have a voice for ourselves, and I think it’s important to push and be like 'hey, we're important too' right?"

As important as fundraising is, awareness must go hand-in-hand with it said Bubinas.

She said she hopes that people who see the large group on their yearly walk throughout the city take an interest and look into brain tumours – especially what the warning signs are.

"The headaches were a big thing for me, but trouble with speech, memory, vision, are all signs that could potentially be something," said Bubinas.

For more information on events like this, visit the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada's Facebook page.