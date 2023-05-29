Deadly collision in Caledon under investigation

Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision in Caledon Monday morning.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Shaws Creek Road.

Police say a 23-year-old Brampton man, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officers closed the area between Caledon East Garafraxa Townline and Highpoint Side Road for the collision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash cam footage are asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.