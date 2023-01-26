iHeartRadio

Deadly collision in the Blue Mountains under investigation


Ontario Provincial Police at the scene of a fatal collision in the Town of the Blue Mountains, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 26, 2023. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

Police are investigating a deadly collision in the Town of The Blue Mountains Thursday.

According to Collingwood OPP, officers closed Arrowhead Road between Highway 26 and Margaret Drive for the investigation.

Details of the crash are limited at this point.

Police expect the area to remain closed for several hours.

