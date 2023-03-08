Deadly collision on County Road 27 in Springwater under investigation
One person has died and another is in critical condition following a collision in Springwater Township Wednesday morning.
Huronia West OPP says the two-vehicle crash happened around 10 a.m. on County Road 27 near Flos Road 3.
One driver, who was the only occupant of one of the vehicles involved, died at the scene.
The other driver was rushed to a Toronto area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police did not provide the identities of those involved.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Police closed a section of County Road 27 for the investigation for several hours. It has since reopened.
They urge anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
