Deadly collision west of Meaford

One person has died after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 26 about 20 minutes west of Meaford Tuesday.

Grey Bruce OPP responded to the crash at approximately 6 p.m. in Sydenham Township.

One of the vehicle's occupants was pronounced dead at the scene. Three more were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The occupant of the second vehicle was taken by air ambulance to a trauma centre in the GTA with serious injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

Highway 26 was closed in both directions between Grey Road 18 and Eleventh Line for several hours.

The Grey Bruce OPP is continuing the investigation with the assistance of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforement Team.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).