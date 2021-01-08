A care home in Abbotsford that had one of B.C.'s deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks is officially free of the disease.

Tabor Home announced in an email to families on Friday that the outbreak that was declared on Nov. 4 and went on to infect 93 residents and 63 staff members has now been declared over.

A total of 26 residents died in the outbreak.

A letter from Fraser Health shared by the care home indicates that visits between residents and one designated family member or friend can now resume, though the care home says it is still working out the details of an in-person visitation plan, which will likely launch next week.

Twice daily screenings of residents and staff members for symptoms will continue, according to the health authority.

Tabor Home has also seen 76 residents and 105 staff members vaccinated over the last week, the facility says in its email.

The care home says the vaccine means it can open up dining rooms again and will have more freedom to organize social activities for residents, but it cautions that the vaccine does not mean the pandemic is over.

"This vaccine provides residents/tenants with more freedom and community which is amazing, but it does not mean we are invincible," Tabor Home's email reads.

It goes on to stress that masks and personal protective equipment, physical distancing and other public health guidelines still apply.