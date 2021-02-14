Ottawa Public Health is reporting an end to the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Valley Stream Retirement Residence.

An outbreak was first declared at the home on Jan. 2, 2021. The first four deaths from the virus were reported not long after.

The outbreak was declared over officially on Feb. 12. OPH says 54 residents became infected with COVID-19 and 13 died. There were also 29 cases among employees at the home.

Valley Stream was the first retirement home in Ottawa to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The home was deemed high-risk and a mobile vaccination team visited on Jan. 17 to deliver inoculations.

There have been 17 deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa so far this year, with 13 at Valley Stream. One death has been reported at the Villa Marconi long-term care home, two deaths have been reported at the Oakpark Retirement Community, and one death has been reported at an unidentified shelter.

Last week, the City of Ottawa said it would complete its first round of inoculations in Ottawa's 37 high-risk retirement homes by the end of the day Feb. 10. There are 84 retirement homes in Ottawa. The timeline for getting vaccines to the remaining homes will be based on vaccine supply.

As of Feb. 12, Ottawa had received 39,100 total COVID-19 vaccine doses and had administered 38,030 shots.