Deadly crash between motorcycle, transit bus under investigation: RCMP

The cause of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a transit bus in Langley is under investigation.

At about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mounties said, a motorcyclist was heading north on 200th Street when they collided with a southbound bus that appeared to be turning left at 91A Street.

Paramedics rushed to the scene, but the motorcyclist didn't survive. The side of the bus was heavily damaged from the crash.

Police confirmed this was the second deadly crash on 200th Street in just three days. On June 5, a pedestrian was fatally hit about 15 blocks away.