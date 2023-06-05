Deadly crash forces closure of northbound lanes on Highway 427
CTVNewsToronto.ca Managing Digital Producer
Sean Davidson
One person has died after a crash that closed the northbound lanes of Highway 427.
The collision happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 427 near Highway 407 in Woodbridge.
Toronto paramedics said a man, around the age of 30, was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Police later confirmed that one person had died following the collision.
Police said the northbound lanes of Highway 427 are closed at Highway 407 and the closure is expected to last for several hours.
This is a developing news story. More information to come.
COLLISION: #Hwy427 NB at #Hwy407 in #Woodbridge: all lanes closed following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^am— OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) June 5, 2023
-
Winnipeg bridge construction project cost increasingThe price tag for the St. Vital Bridge project is going up.
-
Walk of Solidarity planned in Windsor for Afzaal familyA Walk of Solidarity is planned in Windsor to honour the second anniversary of a family struck and killed in London, Ont.
-
Here is how much rain fell in Manitoba over the weekendAs thunderstorms touched down in Manitoba over the weekend, a number of communities were hit with more than 50 millimetres (mm) of rain.
-
Regina looking for public opinion on accessibility planThe City of Regina is in the midst of creating a first-of-its-kind plan to make the city more accessible and it's looking for public input.
-
P.E.I. sets tree-planting goal after woodlands left trampled by post-tropical stormThe Prince Edward Island government is spending $1 million to replant forests after post-tropical storm Fiona knocked down thousands of trees in the province last year.
-
Speed believed to be factor in fatal collision in Abbotsford: policeA crash involving a car and motorcycle in Abbotsford Sunday night has turned fatal, according to police.
-
Life-threatening injuries after Elgin County crashA person from St. Thomas is in hospital with live-threatening injuries after a crash in Elgin County over the weekend.
-
Canadian military plane subjected to 'unsafe' Chinese intercepts, DND saysA Canadian military patrol plane was repeatedly intercepted by Chinese military aircraft while deployed to the Indo-Pacific region last month, just as Defence Minister Anita Anand was preparing to announce that Canada would significantly increase its military presence in the region.
-
Jann Arden announced to perform at Caesars WindsorMulti-Platinum singer and songwriter Jann Arden is booked to come to Caesars Windsor this summer.