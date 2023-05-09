Deadly crash involving motorcycle and SUV in Bradford under investigation

A 53-year-old Bradford man has died after a collision Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on County Road 88 between Highway 400 and 10 Sideroad in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police said the man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene, police say.

County Road 88 remained closed for several hours as police continued the investigation.

Police urge anyone with information or dash cam footage of the deadly crash to come forward.

