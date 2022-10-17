Deadly crash renews calls for safety measures at busy Wellington County intersection

A deadly crash in Wellington County is prompting calls for increased safety measures in the area.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Wellington Road 32 and Fife Road, southwest of Guelph, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police say a sedan was travelling westbound on Fife Road when it was struck by a pickup truck heading southbound on Wellington Road 32.

One of the passengers in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were injured.

“It made me break down in tears,” said Cora Ridout, who used to live down the street from the intersection.

She said there’s been several collisions there over the years – including a close call of her own.

“I almost hit them because they didn't see me coming,” she said. “They just slowly came out and I had to slam on my breaks.”

The intersection has only two stop signs, both on Fife Road coming onto Wellington Road 32. Sunday’s crash has renewed calls for traffic controls to be put up at the intersection.

Ridout would like to see the county put up lights or a roundabout.

“It should have been done years ago,” she said.

While Wellington County’s manager of roads said the fatality and injuries at the intersection are "very unfortunate," the intersection is not part of the county's Roads Master Action Plan. The plan lists 22 priority intersections for increased safety considerations and will continue to be updated.

Police have not indicated the cause of Sunday’s crash.

The identity of those involved in the crash, including the deceased, have not be released at this time and no charges have been laid so far.

“We did have a variety of ages in the one vehicle so we want to make sure we’ve notified the necessary family members and give them their privacy at this time,” Cst. Jacob Unger with Wellington County OPP said on Sunday.