Deadly fire under investigation in Georgina
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
One person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
Police say York Regional paramedics and Georgina firefighters were called to a home on Highway 48 near High Street Friday afternoon.
They say when officers arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.
Police say on person was found dead inside the house.
The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating the deadly blaze.
Police ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area to come forward.
Those with information are urged to contact York Regional Police #3 District investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7341, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online.
