Deadly home invasion in Prince George marks city’s 6th murder of 2023: RCMP
A homicide investigation has been launched in Prince George, B.C., where Mounties say a man died after being injured during a home invasion earlier this month.
The man was one of two people located inside a residence in the 300 block of Nicholson Street South on June 19, shortly after 8 p.m., when Prince George RCMP say officers responded to a reported home invasion.
“A woman was also located with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to the hospital by Emergency Health Services,” Mounties wrote in a statement Tuesday. “Regrettably, the male victim did not survive his injuries.”
This is the city’s sixth murder of the year, according to RCMP.
Mounties are urging anyone with information or dash cam video from the scene that was recorded in the hour leading up to 8:30 p.m. to contact investigators.
They’re specifically looking for video showing “persons or vehicles coming and going from the area,” according to the statement.
Investigators can be reached at the number 250-561-3300.
