Deadly Manitoba highway crash investigation continues, RCMP interviewing survivors

The investigation into a deadly crash on a section of the Trans-Canada Highway is continuing by RCMP, as the Manitoba government has announced supports for family members of victims.

Supt. Rob Lasson with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit confirmed Monday that the two vehicles involved in the crash are undergoing mechanical analysis.

“This takes time, and we don’t anticipate having these accurate answers for a number of weeks or months,” he said, adding that the traffic unit is also involved with the investigation.

The crash involving a semi-truck and a handi-transit van on June 15 on the Trans-Canada Highway at the intersection of Highway 5 killed 15 people and hospitalized 10 people.

The passengers of the bus were primarily from Dauphin and the surrounding area, and were heading to a casino at the time of the crash.

RCMP said Friday a dashcam video from the semi-truck allegedly shows that the semi had the right of way at the time of the crash. Lasson said on Monday that they haven’t been able to interview the driver of the bus, saying he is still receiving medical care.

Lasson spoke of the challenges of the current investigation.

“Often times, in these types of scenes, it’s difficult to gather evidence,” he said. “It’s difficult because, normally, we have a numerous amount of eyewitnesses. In this case, we don’t, because all of the witnesses were in the bus, and a lot of them are in trauma right now, and we can’t talk to them. So we have to rely on forensic investigations, mechanical analysis of the vehicle, and that’s why it’s taking so long.”

Lasson said RCMP has conducted interviews of some of the victims hospitalized. He added that the autopsies of the crash victims has started, and names will be released once identities are confirmed.

Premier Heather Stefanson has instructed Manitoba Health to “immediately” make resources available to family members impacted by the crash to reimburse them for any travel, hotel or food costs.

“If any of you need to travel because of your family’s situation, our message is that we’re here to help you during this difficult time,” Stefanson said.

Lanette Siragusa, CEO of Shared Health, said five of the 10 patients in hospital remain in critical condition, with one being moved to a step down unit in the past day.