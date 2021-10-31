Deadly roll-over car crash investigated as homicide in Vancouver

A car crash that happened in South Vancouver on Saturday evening, the night before Halloween, is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say they responded to a roll-over collision near Fraser Street and East 55th Avenue around 11 p.m.

Inside the vehicle that had rolled over were three men, according to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department’s Sgt. Steve Addison.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, he said, and the two others were transported to hospital where they’re being treated with serious injuries.

Police allege the men had been in conflict with others right before the crash and they are treating the man’s death as a homicide.

“Police believe the three men were riding in the vehicle when they were involved in a confrontation with people in another car,” Addison said.

Photos taken after the incident show a black Mazda vehicle on its side, in the middle of a quiet residential street that’s lined with parked vehicles.

Numbered evidence markers, set out by investigators who were attending to the scene, could also be seen on the road, which was strewn with debris.

As of Sunday, no arrests had been made and police are seeking information. Police did not specify whether they had spoken to or seen anyone in the other alleged vehicle.

“Police are looking for dash-cam footage and witnesses who were in the area of Main and Fraser Street, between 41st and 57th Avenue, between 10:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Saturday night,” Addison said.

The event marks the city’s 14th homicide of the year, say police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department’s major crime section at 604-717-2500.