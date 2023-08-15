Deal struck to drop most charges against Roos Island demonstrators

Four months after a confrontation between police and demonstrators at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park, a deal has been reached to drop nearly all charges related to the incident.

Three people were charged with assaulting a police officer, forcible entry and mischief during the April 27 demonstration, which followed the City of Kitchener’s decision to close public access to Roos Island in an effort to relocate people living at an encampment there.

On Tuesday, Roos Island encampment leader and activist Julian Ichim pleaded guilty to forcible entry. In return, the Crown agreed to drop the two remaining charges he was facing, along with all charges against his co-accused.

Speaking to CTV News after his court appearance, Ichim said he doesn’t agree with the charges, but believes pleading guilty to one of them was the best path forward.

“Two innocent people were going to have a criminal record, including assault police charges, because they decided to stand up for me,” Ichim said. “So the question to me is what is the honourable thing to do? For me, the honourable thing is to take responsibility.”

TENSE SCENES AT ROOS ISLAND

On April 27, dozens of demonstrators gathered at Victoria Park after the city fenced off public access to Roos Island.

People had been living in tents on the island since the summer of 2022 in what started as a demonstration led by Ichim and others.

The community grew in size, with upwards of 60 people living there at peak.

In late April, when the city closed public access, Ichim said he and other volunteers attempted to get to the island to support people still living there.

“The day before [the demonstration] the city put up barricades around the tent city,” Ichim said. “My Hep C medicine was on the island. The rally was there to show the people on the island that we support whatever decision they make.”

According to police, three people forced their way past a gate controlling access to the island and an officer was injured. Ichim and two other people were charged.

The deal with the Crown still needs to be approved by a judge. That matter was put over until Aug. 25.

Ichim says despite this legal battle, he will continue his advocacy work.

“Everyday people I know are dying, and there is no memorial to recognize [them],” Ichim said.

Roos Island remains closed to the public. There is currently one person living there. The city says they are working with them to identify their needs.