Dealerships, body shop, rental car business targeted in theft spree: Winnipeg police
Three men have been charged following a rash of break-ins at several vehicle businesses in Winnipeg that happened over six days.
Between Aug. 15 and 21, police investigated a series of break-ins at car dealerships, a car rental business and a body shop.
Dealerships impacted are located in the 500 block of Empress Street, the 3600 block of Portage Avenue, the 600 block of Century Street and the 400 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway.
The rental car business is located in the 1300 block of Waverley Street, while the body shop is in the 100 block of King Edward Street.
“The suspects forced entry into the businesses and, on one occasion, drove a stolen vehicle through an overhead door,” police wrote in a news release. “Once inside, the suspects stole property, key fobs, and vehicles from the lots.”
A 42-year-old man, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, all from Winnipeg, have been charged with numerous property-related offences.
None of the charges have been tested in court.
