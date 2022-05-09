Dealing with delays, crowding on transit today? Here's why.
Transit may be a bit more crowded for the Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning commutes due to a cancellation.
TransLink warned customers who rely on its West Coast Express line that a mechanical issue meant one of the trains wasn't running.
No details were given about the issue other than that "crews are working hard" to fix it.
In a service disruption notice, the transit provider said Train 4 was cancelled for the day. Monday afternoon, an updated notice included that the train will still be down Tuesday morning.
Instead, customers need to take trains 3 or 5, until Tuesday afternoon, when the train is expected to be running again.
TransLink apologized to its passengers and thanked them for their patience.
Train 4 runs between Mission City and Waterfront stations between 6:55 a.m. and 8:10 a.m.
It runs eastbound from Waterfront at 5:30 p.m., arriving at Mission City Station at 6:45 p.m.
